Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,329 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 135.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 5.0 %

Generac stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.