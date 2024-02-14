Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.70 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

