Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.00.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

