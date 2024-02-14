Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

