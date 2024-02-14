Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,426,749 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426,749 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Interface worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Interface by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Interface by 86.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Interface by 21.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 923,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TILE opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $742.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.