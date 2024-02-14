Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB opened at $3,519.99 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,402.38 and a 52 week high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

