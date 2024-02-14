Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,547,944 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Celestica worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:CLS opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

