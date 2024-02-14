Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.