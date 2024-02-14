Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.21% of Univest Financial worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $569.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

