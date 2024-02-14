Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Columbia Banking System worth $38,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, CEO Clint Stein bought 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

