Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Down 2.7 %

GMS stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

