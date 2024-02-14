Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after buying an additional 651,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 326,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

