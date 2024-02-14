Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after buying an additional 651,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 326,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.