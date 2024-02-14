Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITUB

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.