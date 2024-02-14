Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,596 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ambev worth $36,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,327,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 128,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,318,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Down 2.5 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

