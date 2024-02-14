Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issued By William Blair

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $69.40 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

