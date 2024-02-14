Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Zacks Research

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $132.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.17. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

