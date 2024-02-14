Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

