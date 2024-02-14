Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

TFC stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

