Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Raised by Analyst

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,111,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 313,862 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,465,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

