Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised by Analyst

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CSG Systems International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.