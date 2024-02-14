Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

