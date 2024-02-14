Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered by Analyst

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

AVNW stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $414.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

