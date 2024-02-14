Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after acquiring an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,667,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

