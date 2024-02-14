QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-3.070 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 31.0 %

QDEL traded down $20.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,067. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 236.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

