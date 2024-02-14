Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 592.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.91. 31,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

