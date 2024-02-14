Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $427.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

