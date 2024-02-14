Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 353 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 353 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. 114,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,018. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

