Rational Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 976,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,217. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

