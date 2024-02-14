Rational Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,578. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

