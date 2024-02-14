Rational Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %
EMR stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 336,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,767. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.96.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.