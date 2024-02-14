Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,856,086. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

