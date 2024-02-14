Rational Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 373,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.