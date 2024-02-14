Rational Advisors LLC Sells 7,744 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.84. The stock had a trading volume of 77,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

