Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 318,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Realty Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Realty Income Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:O opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

