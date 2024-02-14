Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $2.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,870,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,870,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,729.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,897 shares of company stock worth $308,805. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

