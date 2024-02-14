Replimune Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Replimune Group in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

