Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rapid7, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

