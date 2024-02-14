Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) recently:

2/13/2024 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2024 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2024 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 14,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

