Research Analysts Set Expectations for ePlus inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ePlus in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for ePlus’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ePlus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.19. ePlus has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ePlus by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 620,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $17,087,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 4,840.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ePlus by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

