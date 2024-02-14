Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.480-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48-$1.88 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,653. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

