Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.28 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.880 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 259,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

