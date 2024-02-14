Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$101.46 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$82.61 and a 1-year high of C$107.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total transaction of C$2,853,586.51. Also, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total transaction of C$223,029.36. Insiders have sold 44,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,227 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

