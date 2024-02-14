Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

