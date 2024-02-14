REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $16.86

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.25. REV Group shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 177,026 shares traded.

REV Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of REV Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $4,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REV Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.