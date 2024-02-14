Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.43% -70.94% Senti Biosciences -2,692.82% -63.39% -43.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Senti Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 247.52%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 832.40%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

78.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Senti Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.87 million ($0.79) -1.17 Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 4.45 -$58.21 million ($1.60) -0.27

Senti Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

