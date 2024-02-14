Rhumbline Advisers Sells 311 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $104,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

MCO opened at $368.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.58 and a 200 day moving average of $353.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

