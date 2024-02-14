Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,168 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $91,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

