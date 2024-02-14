RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $951,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
