RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $951,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

