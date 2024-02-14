Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $25,249.51 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00034242 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00013572 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00175090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00197321 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,980.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

