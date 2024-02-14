Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Riskified were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 87.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 20.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 83.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 485,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

